Joy Reid reacts to ‘The ReidOut’ cancellation at MSNBC: ‘Just pure gratitude.’

After news broke that MSNBC canceled “The ReidOut” with Joy Reid, the political commentator and anchor is feeling an overwhelming sense of gratitude.

On Sunday, during a video call, Reid addressed the cancellation, which occurred amid a wide-reaching network overhaul spearheaded by MSNBC’s new president, Rebecca Kutler, who took over following Rashida Jones’s resignation earlier this year.

“I have been through every emotion over the past several days,” she said in footage from the call uploaded to social media. “From anger, rage, disappointment, hurt, you know, feeling of guilt that I let my team lose their jobs.”

The 56-year-old anchor added, “But in the end, where I really land and where I’ve landed on today is just gratitude, just pure gratitude.”

When the political news show launched in July 2020, it marked the first time that a Black woman anchored a primetime slot at MSNBC. After nearly five years, Reid’s evening news program will air its final episodes this week. Before “The ReidOut,” she anchored “The Reid Report” and “AM Joy” for MSNBC.

Speaking on the call, Reid said her gratitude didn’t just stem from those who had gathered on Sunday. It also comes from the work she got to do on the show.

“My show had value,” she said, becoming emotional. “What I was doing had value.”

Reid noted that during her show, she covered a range of current events and hot-button issues, from the pandemic to Gaza to the 1619 Project and more.

“I went hard on so many issues, whether it was Black Lives Matter, issues of a young baby or a mom or dad that was killed, or when we opened up people’s eyes to the fact that Asian Americans were being targeted and not just Black folks.”

She highlighted how she used her platform to cover issues plaguing “immigrants who have done nothing but come to this country like my parents did and try to make a life.”

Reid was also known as a fervent critic of Donald Trump and his administration. She said she was grateful to have used her platform to discuss and call out “what the President is doing that is subversive to the Constitution, that is injurious to our liberty.”

“The ReidOut” will be replaced by a new panel show with co-hosts Alicia Menendez, Michael Steele, and Symone Sanders Townsend, according to Deadline.

Since news broke of the show’s cancellation, many people—from former correspondents to politicians to viewers—have been reacting online.

Journalist Karen Attiah wrote in a post on X, “Over the course of my career, Joy Reid has been one of the few to give me and so many other Black voices consistent airtime. Black women’s voices are needed now more than ever.”

She added, “This cancellation hurts, but the bounce back will be impeccable. We got you, Joy.”

“I owe the television part of my career to Joy Reid, as do so many other Black voices y’all never would have heard of if not for her,” commentator and writer Elie Mystral wrote in another post on X. “And *that’s* why she’s gone. They can treat black folks as interchangeable, but everybody Black knows that Joy was indispensable.”

Jamaal Bowman, educator and former US Representative, said, “Joy Reid educated a nation every single night. She is a beacon on MSNBC and all of media! Shame on MSNBC for this. SHAME SHAME SHAME!”

He added a plea for Black folks to create our own multimedia empire, “Anchored in truth, and justice and humanity.”

“We stand up for Black people, and GAZA and the LGBTQ, and oppressed people and vulnerable people everywhere! And we will never stop,” he concluded.