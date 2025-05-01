Seven questions we have before Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal trial starts

With the preliminary stages of jury selection officially underway, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ day in court is just around the corner.

On Monday, April 28, hundreds of New Yorkers began the questionnaire process to determine their impartiality in the federal trial “United States v. Combs,” NBC News reported.

The 55-year-old disgraced music mogul is facing many federal charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, stemming from multiple lawsuits that have been filed against him. The staggering amount of complaints began to arrive in the months since he settled a civil lawsuit against him by his ex-girlfriend and singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura in November 2023.

The next phase of the jury selection process, which will be conducted in person, begins on Monday, May 5, at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan courthouse in Manhattan. Opening statements are scheduled to start on May 12. The federal trial is expected to last eight to ten weeks.

Since Cassie’s initial filing, which was settled just one day after she filed, there have been many, many different allegations coming from many different corners of the rapper’s past, not to mention a whole slew of rumors and misinformation swirling around. Numerous documentaries and true crime specials have also added to the chatter.

By this point, many of us may be getting lost in the noise of understanding how we got here in the first place and what exactly Combs is on trial for. Many questions surround the trial, including how to watch it (if possible), who is expected to be there, and more. Below, we take a step back to explain exactly how we got here and tell you what to expect from the trial.

What are Diddy’s charges?

After a federal raid of Combs’ Los Angeles, Miami, and New York properties, Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, and is facing five federal charges: racketeering conspiracy, based on allegations by prosecutors that the mogul ran a criminal enterprise to perpetuate the assaults; two charges of sex trafficking, because he’s accused of coercing women into participating in sexual acts with male sex workers and drug-fueled sex parties dubbed “freak-offs”; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, stemming from claims he transported two women across state lines for prostitution.

What about all of the other allegations?

Outside of the trial, Combs faces myriad other lawsuits and allegations accusing him of sexual misconduct, abuse, rape and assault. Tony Buzbee, a Texas lawyer known for handling high-profile sexual assault lawsuits against powerful men (including the recent $50 million lawsuit filed against Shannon Sharpe), is involved in several lawsuits against Diddy. He said over 100 women and men from across the US have either filed lawsuits against the rap mogul or intend to.

What has Diddy said?

Combs denies all of the allegations in the civil lawsuit against him. Speaking to BBC News, his attorneys said, “Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process.”

The statement added, “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor.”

Is Cassie expected at his trial?

Cassie’s watershed filing in civil court almost two years ago was settled out of court the very next day after she filed. Diddy issued an apology after video footage of him physically assaulting her in a hotel hallway leaked. However, it led many other accusers to come forward with allegations, including those involving minors, which led federal investigators to launch a formal investigation into the mogul. The singer, who is also Victim-1 in court documents, will testify, in court, under her full name.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian will preside over the case in the Southern District of New York, People magazine reported. Combs’ defense team, led by Marc Agnifilo, includes Teny Geragos, the daughter of well-known defense attorney Mark Geragos, known for representing the Menendez Brothers, among other notorious figures.

Georgia attorney Brian Steel, who represented rapper Young Thug in his high-profile racketeering trial, also recently joined Combs’ defense team.

Several Assistant U.S. Attorneys, including Maurene Ryan Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey are conducting the prosecution. Maureen Comey prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell in her sex trafficking trial.

It remains to be seen whether Combs’ sons Justin, Christian (Combs), and Quincy (Brown), who have attended previous court hearings, will be present.

Where is Diddy now?

Since his arrest on September 16, 2024, Diddy has been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial. Multiple attempts by his attorneys to have him released on bond and with strict guidelines were unsuccessful, as prosecutors worried about his ability to influence the case.

How much time is he facing?

If convicted of racketeering, Diddy is facing up to life in prison. Meanwhile, if he’s found guilty of the two sex trafficking charges, he faces an additional minimum of 15 years. The transportation for purposes of prostitution charges carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Will the trial be televised?

Cameras and electronic devices are not typically permitted during federal court proceedings, so it is unlikely to be televised, Vulture reported. While the media will not be allowed inside the courtroom, they can report outside.