DDG appears to shade girlfriend Halle Bailey in new song

The rapper seemingly addresses Halle Bailey and her working relationship with her "Little Mermaid" co-star Jonah Hauer-King.

DDG is bringing his relationship issues to the public. The rapper and boyfriend of “The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey is seemingly calling out the singer and actress in a new song.

Rapper DDG (left) and actress/singer Halle Bailey attend the BET Awards in June 2022. He has a new song that seems to express his unease with her fame. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

In the song, “Famous,” the rapper (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) seems to directly address Bailey and her recent role as Princess Ariel in the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” that premiered in May, per Entertainment Tonight. He raps in the song, “Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous b***h.”

He seemingly references Bailey’s co-star Jonah Hauer-King in the song, and their on-screen kiss in the project. “Filming a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a f**k if that s**t for promo / I don’t want to see this s**t no more / Why is you holding hands in the photo? You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no.”

As ET pointed out, Bailey and her co-star held hands on the red carpet for the London premiere of the film. TheGrio interviewed the co-stars ahead of the film premiere.

Fans of Bailey immediately took to social media with their thoughts regarding the song, with many disappointed in the track and its lyrics. One fan wrote, “ddg is the worst boyfriend ever i swear,” writing that her on-screen kiss is “literally HER JOB.”

The couple first got together in 2022, per ET. While the rapper’s album “Maybe It’s Me” debuted on July 14, Bailey also has been having a busy year. In addition to “The Little Mermaid” press she did, she is working on her solo project and is set to appear in the highly anticipated “The Color Purple” adaptation as Young Nettie.

