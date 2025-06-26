DDG hopes to visit son in Rome amid custody battle with Halle Bailey

DDG has expressed a desire to travel to Italy to see his son, Halo, while the one-year-old is in Rome with his mother, Halle Bailey, who is filming in Italy.

On Tuesday, a month after the 25-year-old actress and singer was granted temporary sole physical and legal custody of their son after she accused the 27-year-old Twitch rapper of abuse, attorneys for DDG requested he be given permission to travel to Rome to visit with his son, with the rapper’s mother supervising, Billboard reported.

According to his attorneys, he intends to travel to Rome at the end of this month.

Bailey’s legal team has given the okay, and the judge called the request “reasonable.” However, Bailey’s attorney, Jeremy Lane, would prefer that the visits be supervised by a professional monitor rather than DDG’s mother. He expressed concern over DDG’s mom “enabling” his alleged abusive behavior, including posting about Halo and Bailey on social media, per Billboard. The judge said she would require a third-party monitor and a ban on posting about Halo, if the request were granted.

The outlet reported that the lawyers are now working out the logistics of finding a professional third-party monitor in Rome, Italy.

Following a split in 2024—a year after they welcomed Halo—in May, Bailey filed for a restraining order against DDG accusing him of physical and emotional abuse and requested full custody of the child. She was temporarily awarded sole custody as they continue to work out a permanent agreement in court.

DDG denies the allegations and fired back in a filing of his own, claiming she was the abuser during the roughly two years together and expressed concerns around Bailey’s mental health. In response, Bailey claimed DDG was “exaggerating” and that while she has struggled with thoughts of self-harm in the past, she has a better grasp of her mental health now. A final hearing on the matter in the Los Angeles family court is scheduled to take place later in July.

In regard to his permission to visit Halo while he’s abroad, a hearing was scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 26.