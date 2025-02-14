15 Black romance movies to watch this Valentine’s Day or any day

What better excuse does one need to cuddle up on the couch under the blankets and settle in for some Black romance films than Valentine’s Day? 

Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh-out-loud comedy, a swoon-worthy melodrama, or a steamy love affair, Black cinema has got the range. While Black romance films feel rarer than blue diamonds, over the years, some major films have entered the zeitgeist. We’ve got our juggernauts like “Love & Basketball” and “The Best Man,” which capture Black love in all of its complexity. Then we have slightly newer editions like “Really Love” and “Moonlight,” which depict Black love’s beauty. 

You could be planning a cozy date night in, a gathering with your crew, or a solo mission — either way, we’ve rounded up 15 must-watch Black romance movies below. While this list is non-exhaustive, there is something for every vibe.  

1. Rye Lane (2023)

Credit: Searchlight Pictures

Follow two young adults dealing with fresh breakups who meet and spend one random day together in South London.

2. Really Love (2020)

Credit: Macro

In what is part love story and part love letter to the DMV, “Really Love,” is the story of what happens when a painter (Kofi Siriboe) and a lawyer (Jade Eshete) based in Chocolate City become embroiled in a whirlwind romance. 

3. Sylvie’s Love (2020)

Credit: Amazon Prime Video

After Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) takes a summer job at her father’s Harlem-based record shop, she soon finds herself in a lively and jazz-filled romance with a saxophonist (Nnamdi Asomugha).

4. The Photograph (2020)

Credit: Universal Pictures

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stansfield star in this love story about a late photographer’s estranged daughter who discovers an old photo by her mother and, with it, an unexpected romance of her own. 

5. If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Credit: Annapurna Pictures

Director Barry Jenkins delivers an emotional love story about a family and a beautiful love story unfolding in 1970s Harlem that is suddenly broken up by the often unjust justice system. 

6. Moonlight (2016)

Credit: A24

In this Oscar-winning coming-of-age story, a boy becomes a man in Miami and eventually learns how to let another man love him. 

7. Think Like A Man (2012)

Credit: Screen Gems

When a group of women get their hands on Steve Harvey’s book “Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man” and begin to use its strategies in their own dating lives, the men in their lives barely know what hit them…until they do!

8. Just Wright (2010)

Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Queen Latifah plays a physical therapist thrilled to take on a job working with a star from her favorite basketball team (Common). However, things take a turn when he begins to fall for her.

9. Love & Basketball (2000)

Credit: 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks

Childhood friends evolve into an adult game of will they or won’t they as they pursue professional basketball careers in this classic starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps. 

10. The Best Man (1999)

Credit: 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks

A man (Taye Diggs) is headed to fulfill his Best Man duties at the bachelor party of his best friend. There’s just one problem: the book he just published is a thinly veiled fictionalization of his friends’ love lives.

11. How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Credit: Twentieth Century Fox

See what happens in this epic 90s classic when heartbroken stockbroker, Stella (Angela Bassett), retreats to Jamacia for an escape and ends up falling in love with a younger, extremely handsome local (Taye Diggs). 

12. Love Jones (1997)

Credit: New Line Cinema

Larenz Tate and Nia Long star as Darius and Nina, lovers in Chicago who get on so well that it scares Nina. She abruptly leaves Chi-Town to head to New York City and the arms of her former fiancé —that is, unless Darius has something to do with it.

13. Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Credit: Jackson/McHenry Company

Jason (Allen Payne) is striving for more in a rough part of Houston when he meets Lyric (Jada Pinkett Smith). The two fall in love, and Jason is left with his future in one hand and something from his past he must contend with in the other.

14. Poetic Justice (1993)

Credit: Columbia Pictures

Still mourning the death of her boyfriend, Justice (Janet Jackson) a poet and a hairdresser, ends up in the back of a postal worker’s — Lucky’s (Tupac) — truck after her car breaks down on the way to a convention. Hell-bent on not letting love in again; Justice may have just met her match in Lucky!

15. Claudine (1974)

Credit: 20th Century Studios

In this epic classic, Diahann Carroll stars as Claudine, a single mother in New York City who works as a maid in an affluent white community who meets and falls for Roop, played by the late James Earl Jones. However, when Roop learns of her children, he’s left deciding between their blossoming love and accepting fatherhood.  

