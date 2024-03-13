Michael B. Jordan says he’s ‘lonely’ at times but not looking

Michael B. Jordan gets lonely at times.

The actor, 37, opened up about how his unique position in the limelight can impact him on Monday’s episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast.

“There’s a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating, and the weight is isolating,” he noted per Us Weekly. “The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone.”

Jordan goes in depth about his life and career with host Shetty, including his childhood, his purpose, how he’s endeavoring to better himself each day, and whether or not he’s looking to change his lonely status.

“I go back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what’s the best partner for me,” he said, adding that bringing a woman into his life “isn’t easy.”

“It’s not just ‘I love you, you love me,’” he explained, noting how he felt that should be enough but knowing it’s not “quite that simple.”

The “Creed” star said the right partner would “understand all of me and all that comes with me as well.”

Some of what comes with him include his demanding career, which he said has created a situation where there’s a “balance between wanting to be available and there for that person while I’m juggling everything else.”

He admitted that he struggles with stepping away from work to focus on relationships and noted that relationships take “sacrifice” and “compromise.”

Recommended Stories

Part of his reluctance to partner up is also due to where he is in life. The “Wakanda Forever” actor explained that since he’s been so focused on his career, he hasn’t really “lived” his life yet, including traveling just for fun.

“I gotta start living. I’ve sacrificed, and I’ve zoned in for so long,” he said.

Jordan confirmed even though he wants a family, including children, he’s not currently looking for a partner; however, he surmised, “It would take a very special person to understand and grow with me.”

“We’ll see what’s up,” the actor joked.



While Jordan has led a mostly private life dating, his most public and confirmed romance to date was with the daughter of Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey. Jordan and Harvey split in June 2022 after a year and a half together. The People Magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive has sparked dating rumors with several other notable women over the years, including actress Kiki Layne, singer Snoh Aalegra, and model Cindy Burna.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.