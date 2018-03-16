On Thursday, Judge Steven O’Neill confirmed that five additional alleged victims in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case can testify at his retrial, set to begin April 2.

Last year, during the trial that would end with a hung jury, Judge O’Neill limited prosecutors to only allowing testimony from his 2004 accuser Kelley Johnson and another woman who alleged an assault in the 1990s.

The prosecution, however, presented a case for the approval of 19 accusers to take the stand against the 80-year-old comedian.

The April 2 trial will include the same judge, all of the same criminal charges, and the same lead prosecutor but Bill Cosby has new legal representation. He has retained Michael Jackson’s former lawyer, Tom Mesereau.

Lisa Bonet speaks on Cosby

Former Cosby Show star Lisa Bonet has finally broken her silence about Bill Cosby, and now we know why she waited so long.

“There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed,” Lisa Bonet told Net-a-Porter.

When Bonet was asked if she felt a darkness about him, she confirmed she did. “Always. And if I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago. That’s my nature. The truth will set you free.”

The 50-year-old mother of another Hollywood A-lister, Zoe Kravitz, is insistent that Cosby’s bad energy didn’t tarnish her memories of time spent on the sets of The Cosby Show and its spin-off, A Different World, even though she was fired from the series due to creative differences.

“I don’t need to say, ‘I told you so’,” Lisa Bonet says. “I just leave all that to karma and justice and what will be.”

If found guilty this time around, Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison for aggravated indecent assault.