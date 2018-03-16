Colin Kaepernick seemed upbeat and happy today when photographers caught up with him after leaving the deposition of Texans owner Bob McNair.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL claiming owners and other high-rankingofficials were in cahoots to blackball Colin after his national anthem demonstration.

In an official grievance filed against the NFL, Colin Kaepernick alleges he remains out of the league due to team owners punishing him for kneeling during the national anthem.

The former 49ers quarterback became a free agent in March and no team has given him a shot since.

–The definitive and final post on why Bruno Mars isn’t cultural appropriation–

Mark Geragos, one of Kapernick’s attorneys, released an official statement about the grievance on Twitter. The statement reads, in part:

IF THE NFL (AS WELL AS ALL PROFESSIONAL SPORTS LEAGUES) IS TO REMAIN A MERITOCRACY, THEN PRINCIPLED AND PEACEFUL POLITICAL PROTEST — WHICH THE OWNERS THEMSELVES MADE GREAT THEATER IMITATING WEEKS AGO — SHOULD NOT BE PUNISHED AND ATHLETES SHOULD NOT BE DENIED EMPLOYMENT BASED ON PARTISAN POLITICAL PROVOCATION BY THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH OF OUR GOVERNMENT. SUCH A PRECEDENT THREATENS ALL PATRIOTIC AMERICANS AND HARKENS BACK TO OUR DARKEST DAYS AS A NATION. PROTECTING ALL ATHLETES FROM SUCH COLLUSIVE CONDUCT IS WHAT COMPELLED MR. KAEPERNICK TO FILE HIS GRIEVANCE.

Read the full grievance here.

Kaepernick’s goal is to be “treated fairly by the league” and “return to the football playing field,” according to Geragos statement.

But by the looks of Colin Kaepernick’s expression maybe he’s making some headway.

Another solution

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs wants to buy the Carolina Panther and if he can get the team, he’d like Colin Kaepernick to be part of it.

“I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!” Diddy wrote on Twitter last year.

–Flight from Hell: Black man’s hilarious fight against white woman’s feet goes viral–

Steph Curry jumped at the idea, writing in response, “I want in!”

Curry grew up in Charlotte and loves the Panthers, so this would be a big deal for him.

The Panthers are looking for new ownership after founder Jerry Richardson was rocked by scandal when it was revealed that he paid at least four women off over sexual harassment, sexual misconduct, and the use of a racial slur.

“I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback,” Diddy said in a video posted to Instagram. “It’s just competition, baby. It’s just competition.”

Kaepernick, however, took to Twitter to make it clear he’d be more interested in ownership of the team. “I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen!” he tweeted.