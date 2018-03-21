A Missouri woman who recently moved into her home with her 7-year-old granddaughter discovered a package with racist message attached, which frightened her due to the current national climate of racial threats.

Gibbs says she flipped the packaged and found “n——r” written on the other side.

Due to the bombings in Austin, Gibbs reported the package and the FBI responded with a bomb squad. Authorities reportedly used a robot to retrieve the package and to scan its contents. It was determined that it was not a threat. Inside the package a Black Barbie doll was found, indicating the package may have been targeted at the child.

Gibbs moved into the home with her granddaughter last month, and says the mostly kept to themselves. Both the police and Gibson believe the suspect had been staking out her home. Although the writing on the package was written sloppily and in what would appear to be a child’s handwriting, the police are certain that the hate crime was done by an adult.

Erin Curtis, FBI spokesperson, told The Independent that they had opened a civil rights investigation into the matter and could not comment any further at this time.

“I’m still thinking it could have been my grandbaby,” Gibbs said, worried that her grandchild, who is biracial, could have easily picked up the box and seen the hate message herself.