Chicago Police officer, Carlyle Calhoun is under fire for sexual misconduct and has been arrested for groping a male inmate in a series of assaults that includes a bizarre claim that the cop actually sucked on the convict’s toes.

Calhoun has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and official misconduct, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He was arrested on Tuesday and is being held on $200,000 bail.

The victim, who was a suspect in a misdemeanor, told prosecutors that Calhoun performed a series of sex acts on him in February this year while he was receiving treatment at St. Bernard Hospital.

Calhoun and another cop were assigned to guard the victim and, according to prosecutors. When the other officer left the hospital room, Calhoun made his move on the inmate. The victim alleges that Calhoun took advantage of him because he was shackled to a hospital bed. He told prosecutors that Calhoun grabbed his penis, took a picture of him using a urinal and sucked on his toes “for several minutes as the victim asked him to stop,” prosecutors said.

“The defendant squatted down and performed oral sex on the victim,” according to prosecutors. “The victim repeatedly asked the defendant to stop and tried to convince him that his misbehavior would be discovered.”

The victim told the hospital staff what occurred after Calhoun left. As is protocol, the hospital performed a rape kit evaluation and it was later determined that Calhoun’s saliva matched the DNA found on the man’s penis, prosecutors said.

A picture of the inmate’s penis was also discovered on Calhoun’s cellphone, according to the Chicago Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi has said that the police department is “beginning the process to place [Calhoun] into a no-pay status.”

Men and their #MeToo Moments

More men are opening up and letting the world know that they too are sexual assault victims.

Charlamagne Tha God is an outspoken radio host that prides himself on tackling tough issues with the guests he interviews on The Breakfast Club, but now he’s the one bringing tough truths to light.During his own interview on TV One’s, Uncensored, he revealed that Tyler Perry helped him realize that it was time to acknowledge that he, too was a victim of sexual assault.

After watching Oprah Winfrey‘s interview with Perry in which he revealed his own ordeal with molestation, Charlamagne realized that he shared a similar experience.

“I was molested when I was 8 years old by my cousin’s ex-wife,” he says. “I didn’t even realize it was something wrong until I saw Tyler Perry on Oprah Winfrey…I thought why is he crying but I enjoyed it? It made me wonder if something was wrong with me? I can’t really remember how it started, but I know it happened a few times.”

Charlamagne’s confusion about “enjoying” the assault he endured is not uncommon for victims. Often, the body responds to physical touch whether or not its appropriate or legal, and that doesn’t mean a crime has not occurred.

According to Charlemagne, who has been candid about his molestation experiences in the past, he was bullied by his aggressor even after he told her to stop. “She would just try to demean me from that point on,” he said.