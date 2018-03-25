It looks like plans to produce the much-anticipated Donald Glover-helmed Deadpool animated series have been scrapped.

The project, according to Variety, was to be co-created by Glover and his brother Stephen Glover, announced last May, had received a 10-episode order from the FXX channel. Those two are already collaborators on the much-praised FX series Atlanta.

What Went Wrong

Variety reports that the network issued a statement that read, in part, “Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series, FX will no longer be involved with the project.”

Notably, FX confirmed it plans to remain in business with Marvel on Noah Hawley’s hit drama Legion.

Could The Series Still Happen?

The Deadpool project already had heavy hitters such as Floyd County, the animation house behind FXX’s Archer series, on board to handle the animation production.

The show was scheduled to debut this year; however, it was not in production and it appears that no scripts have been given to potential cast members.

It’s unknown whether Marvel will continue to develop Deadpool with new writers. The comic book franchise released its first action hit for 20th Century Fox in 2016. Deadpool 2 is scheduled to release on May 18.

Glover’s Got a lot Going On

Donald Glover is a busy man working on many projects. It’s possible that he didn’t have adequate time to dedicate to Deadpool, the animated series.

According to Variety, “In addition to “Atlanta,” he co-stars in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story film, which opens in May. He’s also providing the voice of Simba for Disney’s upcoming Lion King live-action feature, now in production.

Glover also has a busy musical career under the name Childish Gambino, although he has said he plans to retire that particular persona. In January, Childish Gambino won a Grammy for traditional R&B performance for the song “Redbone” from the album “Awaken My Love.”