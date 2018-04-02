Kahran and Regis Bethencourt have made a thriving career out of taking pictures featuring black girls and the beauty of their curly afro crowns.

Now the founders of CreativeSoul Photography have reportedly landed a six-figure deal to create a book that showcases and celebrates the magic of black girls and their natural hair.

According to the AJC, the book, tentatively titled: “Halo,” is expected to hit shelves in 2019.

The Bethencourt’s photos are all the rage on social media. The duo puts young girls in vintage clothing from various periods throughout history and styles their hair in looks that is best described as art. The Bethencourts “Afro Art” hair series have caught the eye of celebrities like Taraji P. Henson, Morris Chestnut and Tia Mowry.

CreativeSoul Photography is based in Atlanta and the founders are pretty proud of the upcoming project.

“We are so excited,” said Kahran Bethencourt. “It’s been a journey trying to get here, but we’re here and we’re ready.”

The couple once created the World of Curls book which charted their travel to several countries including England, Ghana, South Africa, Cuba, Greece and to various US cities in order to capture the beauty of young people celebrating their natural hair texture, according to a statement on their website.

“We created this book with the hope that it would inspire kids around the world to not only love themselves but to develop a sense of curiosity about the world unknown to them. Our aim is to challenge the stigma around natural hair and its general misconceptions about how hair ‘should’ be styled.”

We can’t wait!