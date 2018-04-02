Rihanna reigns.

The RIAA Gold and Platinum Awards celebrated the singer’s success as the top certified artist for digital songs, reports the Fader. Rihanna has garnered 124 million song awards for 44 songs, and she’s ecstatic over her impressive achievement.

“I’m grateful for this honor! Thank you God, and thank you to my fans and supporters for holding me down and propelling me forward throughout the years!” she wrote on Instagram.

“@riaa_awards thank you for always acknowledging us music peeps!! One Love always….”

Last month, Rihanna was named the first female artist to pass two billion streams worldwide on Apple Music, landing the number one spot over stars such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Adele.

RIAA made the huge announcement of Instagram:

“More #WomensHistoryMonth music knowledge: with 124 million song awards spanning 44 separate songs, @badgalriri is the #1 #RIAAtopcertified artist for digital songs #RIAAGoldandPlatinum60.”

Rihanna’s eclectic music is inclusive and crosses all kinds of cultural boundaries.

Recently, Howard University students stormed the schools financial aid building chanting her hit her hit B*tch Betta Have My Money in protest of school employees who allegedly stole more than $1 million in money earmarked for financial aid. Dozens of students who are members of the group “HUResist,” took over the building’s first floor, leading a chorus to the popular Rihanna tune.

