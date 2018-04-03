There’s a lot of pomp and circumstance that goes into transforming Meghan Markle into a royal princess.

Author Katie Nicholl reveals to Page Six details of how former actress Meghan Markle is coming to grips with royal protocol in the book “Harry: Life, Loss, and Love.” In the chapter titled Operation Princess, Nicholl offers insight into Markle’s new life, including how she has to take part in “hostile training.” She doesn’t say in the video if the hostile training includes any martial arts but admits:

“She needs to know how to potentially react if there was to ever be a possible kidnap scenario or a hostage taking scenario.”

—Why not everyone in the family got an invite to Meghan Markle’s royal nuptials—

Nicholl said the soon-to-be princess is also media prepped and undergoes etiquette training.

“When it comes to how to behave in public, you do see Meghan breaking the rules. She’s a lot more hands-on than most members of the Royal Family. She’ll go and shake hands, we’ve seen her hugging small children. It’s not necessarily the royal way of doing things, but it’s Meghan’s way of doing things,” Nicholl explained the video.

“All of these things she’s had to get to grips with,” the author added. “She’s been learning very, very quickly.”

So far, Nicholl says Markle is well suited and prepared for her royal life.

—Jay-Z was so happy he cried when his mom revealed she’s gay—

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day is slated for May 19.

Palace officials released details about the wedding, which will take place at St. George’s Chapel. The service will start at 12 p.m. U.K. time, or 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST, with a romantic carriage ride through the streets set to take place an hour after that.

—Tracy Morgan on why he wanted to return to TV and inspire people—

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” the Kensington Palace statement said of the planned carriage ride.

Security concerns

In January a letter addressed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prompted a terror scare in London when it was found to contain white powder.

The letter, which was sent to Kensington Palace, was intercepted by security and never made it to either of them. However, they were both informed about the letter and its contents.

The white powder was found to be harmless after experts examined it. London’s Evening Standard reported that police were called in to investigate.

Police are also reportedly looking into the letter itself, which allegedly contained a racist message.

“Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package. No arrests; enquiries continue,” the Scotland Yard spokesman said.