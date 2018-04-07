7Tia Mowry-Hardict couldn’t believe it when she finally got the miracle second baby that she and her husband have been wanting for so many years.

Mowry-Hardict has been open about the fact that she has endometriosis, a condition that has made it difficult for her and her husband, Cory, to conceive a second child. They wanted to give their son, Cree Taylor, who is now six and a half years old, a sibling, but every failed pregnancy test only made it feel like that dream was further and further away, reports People.com.

As a result, when Mowry-Hardict got a positive pregnancy test, she couldn’t believe it.

“I was in denial, to be honest with you. I probably went through 20 pregnancy tests,” she told Mini magazine in their cover story.

“It was hard for me to get pregnant, so I wanted to be super positive before I got too excited,” she admitted.

A daughter on the way

But now, Mowry-Hardict is in the throws of celebrating her new motherhood and can’t wait to meet her baby daughter.

And even that was a surprise: Mowry-Hardict didn’t think she would ever have a little girl in her life.

“I was completely surprised!” she recalled. “For some reason, I didn’t think I would have a girl. I was shocked! I started crying because I knew how much my husband wanted to have a girl.”

Looking ahead, Mowry-Hardict is determined to make sure that this little girl gets the best possible life her parents can offer.

“I want her to grow up knowing she is beautiful, no matter what anyone says, and I want her to see the world with an unconditional heart,” Mowry-Hardict said.

As for little Cree, Mowry-Hardict is sure that he “will be really excited” to have a sister and that he will get started on being the cutest big brother possible “right away.”

