THE FASHION CAFE: Hottest hairstyles for the summer

It’s time for another installment of The Fashion Cafe and this week our style gurus, Johnny Wright and Ariana Soleil are serving up secrets on how to keep your hair hair healthy and fabulous all summer long.

While we all look forward to pool parties, BBQs, concerts and vacations, the summer months also bring their own problems. Some people worry about the havoc heat and humidity can have on their hair while others struggle to find styles that work for them when working out is a priority.

Stylist to stars like Michelle Obama and Angela Rye, Johnny Wright has several solutions for summer hair issues and he’s sharing them with us so we can be free to be fly.

Wigs are an awesome option for summer because they’re convenient and allow you to head out the door with no fuss. Our experts are fans of big, bold looks like the one Ariana is rocking. We’ve also seen Kelly Rowland, Cardi B and SZA rocking this look lately. A versatile style that goes from day to night is the ideal pick, but since we’re talking about wigs, the sky is the limit when it comes to selecting styles.

Snatchback ponytails are another way to maintain your tresses when the weather heats up and celebrities like Ciara love the sleek, sexy look. Although there has been some debate, Wright insists this look never goes out of style and you can mix it up by adding color or texture. Angela Rye has been rocking some perfect ponytails and Johnny Wright offers tons of tips on how to pull off the look in our exclusive video above.

“By his 12th birthday, Johnny Wright had a client base of 100 classmates. Today, Wright’s client roster consists of entertainment’s most stylish and influential celebrities including First Lady Michelle Obama, actress Nia Long and MSNBC’s Tamron Hall. Wright is passionate about encouraging stylists to realize what’s beyond the chair and show how far their hands can take them.” As The Artistic Style Director for SoftSheen-Carson, Wright has educated over 5000 hairstylists around the world.” – Modern Salon