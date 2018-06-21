Cardi B opens up about pregnancy, here’s 5 things we learned

Cardi B has been an open book ever since she burst onto the scene as a cast member of Love & Hip Hop New York. Now that she’s a bonafide superstar, the rapper has tried to keep a few details of her personal life private, like when she waited seven months to confirm she was expecting her first child with her fiancee, Offset.

Now, the “Bodak Yellow’ rapper is coming clean about how she’s handling her growing fame and growing baby bump in a new interview with Rolling Stone. She graces the cover in a long black robe with Offset kissing her belly and shows off an enormous tattoo that covers one side of her body.space“>

Here are 5 things we learned from the interview:

She was worried about her career after learning she was pregnant. “A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career,” she said before admitting some of her friends and team voiced similar concerns. “It was like, ‘You can’t do this. This might f**k up your career.’ ”

She struggled to record her album. Cardi B recorded her debut release, Invasion of Privacy while pregnant and her condition complicated her studio schedule. “We were making green juice and coffee…I used to tell God, ‘Please don’t make me sleepy,’” she revealed. Her work ethic shocked her team. “All of the creative team kind of followed her around the country, from L.A. to Miami to Atlanta to New York, back to Atlanta,” added Craig Kallman, the CEO of Atlantic Records. “I was blown away by her stamina and her inner strength and creative instincts.”

She planned her own baby shower. Cardi B is always in control, even when it comes to her own baby shower. “I want a lit baby shower…My baby shower’s not starting at no 5:00. My sh*t is going to start at 9 p.m. because that’s how I celebrate, that’s how Caribbean people celebrate,” she said. “I don’t like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d’oeuvres. Nah…Sh*t, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine’s healthy, right?”

She’s not worried about her man’s past. While plenty of critics have lots to say about the fact that Cardi B is the fourth woman to carry Offset’s child, she’s not bothered. “People want to make fun of me, saying I’m the fourth baby mom,” she said. “I know I’m not having a baby with a shitty-ass man.”

She likes to lay low with her bae. While fans probably imagine Cardi B and Offset hitting the town every night, the couple actually prefers to spend low-key quality time together. “We work. With a day off, we’ll be in bed all day, just enjoying each other’s company. It ain’t about going to no movie, no dinner, nothing. We can go eat McDonald’s or Wendy’s. She might want a chocolate Frosty, said Offset. “We done so much bizarre shit with each other – rings and cars and chains. We got that out of the way.”