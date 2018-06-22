It looks like Jameis Winston is about to be benched.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is reportedly planning to suspend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback for the first three games of the 2018 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

READ MORE: ‘Dancing doctor’ says patients approved music videos showing procedures

Schefter says Winston “could be notified as early as Friday, but others think it will be handed down sometime in the next week.” He also cautioned “the circumstances surrounding it still could lead to an increase or decrease of the three games.”

And now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has confirmed that news:

READ MORE: Police officer who fatally shot unarmed teen Antwon Rose identified