It looks like Jameis Winston is about to be benched.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is reportedly planning to suspend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback for the first three games of the 2018 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
READ MORE: ‘Dancing doctor’ says patients approved music videos showing procedures
Schefter says Winston “could be notified as early as Friday, but others think it will be handed down sometime in the next week.” He also cautioned “the circumstances surrounding it still could lead to an increase or decrease of the three games.”
And now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has confirmed that news:
“#Bucs QB Jameis Winston is expected to be suspended by the NFL for several games for the his conduct with an Uber driver,” he tweeted Thursday.
“A number has not yet been finalized. Jeff Cameron of ESPN Radio 97.9 originally said three games, and one source believes that is the ballpark.”
READ MORE: Study finds police killings have harmed mental health in Black communities
Uber Incident
The alleged incident that is prompting the suspension rumors occurred on March 13, 2016. A woman named Kate told BuzzFeed that Winston groped her crotch from the passenger seat of the Uber car she was driving. She said she picked up Winston and a few other men that evening. She filed a complaint with Uber and the NFL has been investigating the incident.
When the Buzzfeed article was published late last year, Winston issued a statement denying the claims.
“A news organization has published a story about me regarding an alleged incident involving a female Uber driver from approximately two years ago. The story falsely accuses me of making inappropriate contact with this driver. I believe the driver was confused as to the number of passengers in the car and who was sitting next to her. The accusation is false, and given the nature of the allegation and increased awareness and consideration of these types of matters, I am addressing this false report immediately. At the time of the alleged incident, I denied the allegations to Uber, yet they still decided to suspend my account.
“I am supportive of the national movement to raise awareness and develop better responses to the concerns of parties who find themselves in these types of situations, but this accusation is false. While I am certain that I did not make any inappropriate contact, I don’t want to engage in a battle with the driver and I regret if my demeanor or presence made her uncomfortable in any way.”
READ MORE: Police officer who fatally shot unarmed teen Antwon Rose identified