There’s something deeply sinister about relying on an enemy to help you handle your business, but on the upcoming fifth season of Starz’s Power, there are a lot of things that has Ghost spooked, said Omari Hardwick.

“There’s still a major level of trust issues that he’s dealing with. He feels like he’s being haunted by a bunch of ghosts, pun intended,” Hardwick told the Hollywood Reporter.

—Carmelo Anthony and wife La La Anthony visit family of teen slain by gang taking revenge on the wrong person—

This season which airs July 1, will be as hot as Hardwick’s Ebony cover and is expected to leave us breathless as Ghost forms an alliance with the evil that is his antagonistKanan (played by 50 Cent.) He’s also leaning on his old friend Tommy (played byJoseph Sikora) and the three are trying to take down the Dre who has backstabbed them.

“We’re onto something, so it’s pretty cool,” Hardwick said this season will be about “flushing out.”

“We still have, thematically, an incarcerated individual, even though he is physically out of prison at this point,” he said of his character, Ghost.

“He’s still figuratively because once you’re locked up and the person that you know is responsible for locking you up, that being Ghost’s mistress and Angela (Lela Loren), at that point, even though she aided him in getting out, there’s still a major level of trust issues that he’s dealing with.

He continues: “Ghost can’t figure out which ghost he needed to look out for the most, so I think he still feels quite incarcerated and like he’s sleeping with one and a half eye open, trying to figure out who done it, or who’s trying to bring him down. And we now are at this place to flush out. So, season give is definitely about flushing out the different triumvirates, the different alliances and whose loyalty is not to be trusted.”

Tommy has been Ghost homie since days of ole but even the two have butted heads. This season, Hardwick said, viewers will learn a lot more about tommy’s Italian roots, including his connection to the mafia.

—Cardi B. confirms she married Offset last year before the public proposal—

“We definitely will see his father, who we ended the season learning was his father. So, we’ll definitely see him — the incredible William Sadler, who of course played his father — but not yet telling Tommy that he’s learned that he’s his father,” Hardwick said.

“I don’t know how many wise guys we’ll see without giving too much away, but we’ll definitely see that relationship be of something, Tommy and his now father that’s never had before.”

The fifth season of Power premieres Sunday, July 1, at 9 p.m. on Starz.