GOOD NEWS REPORT: Alice Allison Dunnigan honored with bronze statue

If you’ve ever watched journalist, April Ryan, doing her thing in the White House, you can see just how challenging a correspondent’s job is.

And now the very FIRST black woman to cover the White House as a reporter is finally getting recognized for paving the way–with a statue in a national museum.

Alice Allison Dunnigan made history in 1948, covering President Harry Truman’s presidency from the 1940s to 1950s.

According to the Newseum, she also was First African American Woman to receive press credentials to cover the Supreme Court, Congress and The State Department.

During Dunnigan’s career she faced incredible obstacles, and was once quoted as saying:

“Race and sex were twin strikes against me. I’m not sure which was the hardest to break down.”

Not only was Dunningan the First Female African American White House Reporter, she also served as the head of the Associated Press for 14 years, where she provided stories to more than 100 African American Newspapers.

In September, she’s becoming a permanent figure, getting a bronze life-size statue displayed at the Newseum in Washington DC.

The statue will be on display from September 21st-December 16th, then shipped to her hometown of Kentucky where it will be installed in the African American Heritage Center.

That’s what we call a legacy!