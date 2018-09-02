Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan was arrested for child endangerment on Friday (Aug. 31), after getting in a fight with ex-husband Matt Barnes over custody of their twin sons.

According to TMZ, Barnes was set to pick up their children — 9-year-old twins Carter and Isaiah — from school, per their custody agreement. However, when Govan arrived early and put the kids in her car, all hell broke loose.

The website reported that when the children moved into their father’s car after he directed them to do so, Govan followed and tried to block his car. A 911 call was placed and the 33-year-old was arrested for child endangerment and violating a court order, according to TMZ.

The boys were reportedly allowed to go with the former Los Angeles Lakers player after he proved it was his weekend to have the kids, US Weekly reported.

Govan was released on $100,000 bail on Saturday, September 1.

On Friday, she shared a screenshot of a prayer on her Instagram account:

“Let me tell y’all something… there isn’t a person on this earth that isn’t struggling with something! I don’t care how much money, success, or followers anyone has. We all have problems. You’re not alone. Trust me,” she captioned the photo. “Don’t let peoples filtered pictures fool you. God has equipped you, HE has prepared you for everyday. Each day is ordered by him. You’re going to be ok!!! You will get through this. Trust in your purpose and don’t be afraid to ask for help. A prayer for all of us. #Faith #prayer #power.”

Govan and Barnes split in 2014 after two years of marriage. Their divorce was settled in 2016 but the pair were reportedly still legally married when she began dating his former teammate Derek Fisher. The pair got engaged in April.