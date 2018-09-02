A controversial new billboard along a Dallas highway that suggests black women should view abortion as self-care has sparked both outrage, support, and conversation across social media.

“Black women take care of their families by taking care of themselves,” the billboard states. “Abortion is self-care.”

However, pro-life advocates are not here for the disturbing message sponsored by a Dallas-based group called The Afiya Center.

As noted by The Blaze, the center’s website states it is “Transforming the Lives of Black Women & Girls.”

Also according to the site, “Our mission is to serve Black women and girls by transforming their relationship with their sexual and reproductive health through addressing the consequences of reproduction oppression.”

Pro-lifers took to social media to express their anger about the ad.

Conservative Twitter user @MarkDavis said: “Ghoulish Dallas billboard sure to thrill racists happy to #TrustBlackWomen to kill their babies. “Abortion is self-care.” God help us.”

And @AugustusCorbett noted that “ABORTION IS NOT SELF-CARE FOR BLACK WOMEN. Satan uses organizations like this to target unborn black children for abortion. This is shameful. If you’re a minister, activist or concern citizen in the Dallas area and desire to see this sign come down please call me at 214-725-0254.”

On the flip side, several folks are celebrating the message, such as @dr_moayedi, who wrote: “I saw this billboard from @TheAfiyaCtr the other day and I screamed in joy: “Abortion is self-care” YES!!! We are having this conversation in Texas y’all!!!.”

And @SHEROMS4 posted: “We support & approve of the messaging & purpose of these billboards, and applauded the Afiya Center for ALL the wonderful work they continue to do for Black Womens’ Reproductive Justice.”

What side of the conversation are you on, Grio fam? Sound off in the comments.