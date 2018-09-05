Trayvon Martin’s mother is furious with BET and isn’t pulling any punches.

Monday, Sybrina Fulton shared her grievance with the network in an Instagram post after it was revealed that the fifth part of the documentary “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” which was produced by Jay-Z – would not be airing.

“Just found out that #BET has made a programming decision not to air ‘Rest In Power’ tonight as scheduled #TrayvonMartin17 #RestInPowerTrayvon #YourMomWontGivep #ItsOnParmountNetwork,” Fulton shared with her social media followers on Labor Day.

Since its premiere on July 30th, the program has been scheduled to air on the Paramount Network and BET every Monday night at 10 p.m. But this week, rather than running the next installment of “The Trayvon Martin Story,” BET chose to instead air re-run of their highly rated miniseries, “The New Edition Story,” a move that is speculated to be in preparation for its latest project, “The Bobby Brown Story,” which aired the following evening.

Unlike BET, Paramount aired the show as scheduled.

Fulton’s followers wasted no time sharing their own outrage for the way the air dates were handled.

“Why @bet????? We were watching this as a family…..”

“Wow! Shame on BET!”

“They made the wrong decision! I watched on Paramount and am praying with your family every day.”

“Though @bet has redeemed itself in the eyes of some, we must remember that this is the same network that chose not to air the million man march year’s ago when we as a people needed a positive visual of our power. We aren’t surprised, their priorities are often misplaced. Be encouraged, we see and remember but haven’t forgotten. #RestInPowerTrayvonMartin.”

The network has yet to comment on the backlash.