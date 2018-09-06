The National Black Police Association is the latest organization to back Nike’s groundbreaking ad with Colin Kaepernick saying that it shares his view on protesting racial injustice which “is in direct alignment with what law enforcement stands for,” the organization said in a letter to Nike CEO Mark Parker.

The NBPA fired off the letter after the National Association of Police Organizations criticized Nike for siding with Kaep saying the ad “grossly insults the men and women who really do make sacrifices for the sake of our nation,” TMZ reports.

“We are calling on all our member officers, their families and friends to join in boycotting all Nike products,” the group said.

The NBPA responded saying they disagreed and blasted their NAPO counterparts for their criticism.

“The National Black Police Association is not in agreement with NAPO on this matter, and we strongly condemn their call for police officers and their families to boycott Nike and its products,” the letter says.

“Your inclusion of Mr. Kaepernick in your ads seems appropriate to us. We live in a country where the 1st Amendment is a right of the people.”

“The NBPA believes that Mr. Kaepernick’s stance is in direct alignment with what law enforcement stands for — the protection of a people, their human rights, their dignity, their safety, and their rights as American citizens.”

“NAPO has shown an adeptness at maintaining the police status quo and the tone in their letter further validates Mr. Kaepernick’s concerns, as it undermines the trust that is needed by law enforcement in order for the profession to maintain its legitimacy.”

The NBPA believes NAPO’s position on the protests “only perpetuates the narrative that police are racist, with no regard, acknowledgment, respect or understanding of the issues and concerns of the African American community.”

“For NAPO to presuppose that Mr. Kaepernick has not made sacrifices because he did not die on a battlefield, shows you just how out of touch NAPO is with the African American community.”

“We will likely be buying and wearing lots of Nike products in the near future.”

