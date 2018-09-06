On Monday, the Ford Motor Company, which owns the Detroit Lions, took a stand and pushed back on President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric against NFL players who protest.

“We respect individuals’ rights to express their views, even if they are not ones we share,” the company said on Monday. “That’s part of what makes America great.”

The company made the announcement after Trump on Friday urged people to protest the NFL and said owners should fire players who decide to kneel during the national anthem, CNN reports.

Ford has a heavy stake in the NFL with team ownership and last year entered into a three-year agreement making the Ford F-Series the league’s official truck.

The NFL has said it would not penalize players who refuse to take the field during the national anthem.

Martha Firestone Ford, owner and chairwoman of the Detroit Lions and a member of the Ford family, fired back at Trump for his divisive comments.

“Our game has long provided a powerful platform for dialogue and positive change in many communities throughout our nation,” she said. “Negative and disrespectful comments suggesting otherwise are contrary to the founding principles of our country, and we do not support those comments or opinions.”

Ford also owns the naming rights to the Ford Field in Detroit.

Missing the whole point, on Sunday, Trump encouraged fans to protest.

“Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our country, you will see change take place fast,” he tweeted.

Trump continued his stream of lies saying his constant attacks aren’t racially motivated.

“The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!” Trump said in another tweet.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that “divisive comments… demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL.”