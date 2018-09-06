Nick Cannon has always been down for a good cause and after Nike released a profound ad featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Cannon felt obligated to show his support in a sincere way.

“Drove pass [sic] @Nike store and felt compelled to buy all the (black) socks in the store and donate them to the homeless! In the name in my bro @Kaepernick7 #KnowYourRights #JustDoIt,” Cannon said ending his statement with a fist emoji.

Nike released a powerful campaign on Monday with Kaepernick front and center. Nike and Kap have partnered since 2011, but this is the first time the company has embraced his activism.

Kaepernick has been a central figure in the movement for kneeling protests during NFL games. Nike has been getting a barrage of support from athletes like LeBron James, corporations and organizations like Ford, the National Black Police Organization and even the NFL.

The NFL responded to Nike’s embrace of Kaepernick’s activism with a statement, late Tuesday.

“The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities,” said Jocelyn Moore, the NFL’s Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs.

“The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action.”

The Kaepernick ad was released for the 30th anniversary of Nike’s first Just Do It campaign and Nike also released ads featuring Serena Williams, NFL receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., and one-handed football player Shaquem Griffin, who made the Seattle Seahawks for the upcoming NFL season.

Cannon’s fans were here for his show of support.