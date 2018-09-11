Those who want to know more about the legendary Quincy Jones – not just his music, but also his many romantic exploits – may soon get their chance, thanks to Black Entertainment Television.

Deadline Hollywood reports that BET is finalizing a deal to tape a primetime special on Sept. 25th in honor of Jones’ 85th birthday.

Certainly, there’s lots to celebrate and highlight – for starters, Jones’ 28 Grammys over a career that has spanned decades and included the production of Thriller, the late Michael Jackson’s album that is hailed as the top-selling album of all time with 47 million copies sold globally.

That’s all well and good, but people really want to know more about Jones’ claim earlier this year that he juggles 22 girlfriends, many on different continents, all of whom reportedly know each other, the oldest of them half his age.

CBS was initially involved in the primetime special, according to Deadline, but the network along with two partners decided last month to pass on it. The show’s producers then began talks with BET.

Jones’ people and BET have declined comment, but sources told Deadline that the sticking point was that there were reportedly not enough A-list stars invited to be a part of the special. Still other sources have said that just isn’t true, and pointed out that Oprah, Will Smith and Eddie Murphy will be in attendance.

Deadline does point out that the initial supporters pulled out just as a special on legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, went out to the broadcast marketplace. Franklin died last month of pancreatic cancer.

While people across the world have been looking for ways to express their grief over the death of Aretha, the public arena is still making lots of room to celebrate Quincy Jones.

A documentary about Jones titled, “Quincy” is showing at the Toronto Film Festival and is set to air on Netflix later this month.