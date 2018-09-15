As Stacey Abrams is ramping up for the home stretch in her quest to become Georgia’s first African-American governor, she is getting some help from that state’s native son.

Former US President Jimmy Carter is planning to hit the campaign trail with the Democratic nominee as she plans to unveil her rural healthcare initiative, thehill.com reported Friday. Carter and former First Lady Rosalyn Carter, will appear with Abrams in his hometown of Plains, Georgia and tour a medical facility.

“I am honored to campaign with President Jimmy Carter. His integrity, commitment to faith with works, and dedication to eradicating poverty serve as an example as I seek to lead our state to prosperity,” Abrams said in a statement.

Abrams faces conservative Republican Brian Kemp, Georgia’s secretary of state in a hotly-contested race for governor. She has made expanding Medicaid and improving a writhing network of rural hospitals as a key part of her campaign.

Kemp, however, opposes a Medicaid expansion, but is leaving the door open to applying for waivers he believes would help stabilize insurance premiums, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. He has the backing of President Donald Trump who tweeted in July that Kemp is “tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration.”

Meanwhile, Carter, a former Georgia governor who formally endorsed Abrams for the spot in August, is at least the second US president to support Abrams. Former President Barack Obama threw his support for Abrams last month.

Obama said, “In a time when too many folks are focused simply on how to win an election, Stacey’s somebody who cares about something more important: why we should. That’s the kind of politics we should practice.”

Carter said last month that “Abrams is the right leader for our changing state who has consistently championed the American values we share: equality for all, excellent public schools for our children, and an economy where families from Plains to Plainville and Pooler have the opportunity to get ahead.”