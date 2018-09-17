Who knew that Meghan Markle could burn in the kitchen?

Well, it seems the Duchess of Sussex is pretty passionate about whipping up small plates, and today Kensington Palace announced that she wrote the foreword for a new cookbook, Together.

“Together is a cookbook. But, it’s also the story of a West London community who gathered together in a kitchen and discovered the healing power of sharing food,” the 37-year-old royal write.

“In January 2018, as I was settling into my new home of London, I met a group of women whose community had been affected by the Grenfell Fire. They had decided to get together to cook fresh food for their families and their neighbors. And so, for two days ever week, these women were able to cook and share their delicious recipes together. I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen. Like these women, I’m passionate about food and cooking as a way of strengthening communities,” Markle says in a promotional video.

“So, I am proud to be supporting this cookbook, Together, which features delicious recipes from the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen. The proceeds will allow the kitchen to stay open and to thrive so it can continue transforming lives and communities through cooking. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

Markle connected to the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen when she visited earlier this year in January, E! News reports

“The kitchen buzzes with women of all ages; women who have lived and seen life; laughing, chatting, sharing a cup of tea and a story, while children play on the floor or are rocked to sleep in their strollers,” she said in the book.

Although Markle doesn’t really have to lift a finger in her own kitchen, she a special meal may have led to her enagement.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their engagement news with the world they revealed that Harry popped the question during a “cozy night” at their cottage over dinner.

“It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us,” Harry told the BBC in the couple’s first interview.

“We were just roasting chicken,” added Markle.

Proceeds from sales of the cookbook, which unfortunately doesn’t feature the recipe for the chicken that caused Harry to pop the question, will support the community kitchen and allow it to stay open seven days a week.

The book is supported by The Royal Foundation and published by Penguin Random House companies.

Together: Our Community Cookbook highlights more than 50 personal recipes from across the Eastern Mediterranean, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Also in celebration of the book launch, duchess will host a celebratory event—with Prince Harry on Sept. 20 at Kensington Palace.