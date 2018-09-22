Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is slated to play the hero in a series based on two books by author Tom Clancy, according to Variety.

In the series that is being adapted by Paramount Jordan will play hero John Clark from Clancy’s books Without Remorse and Rainbow Six.

Clark is the second most well known of Clancy’s characters after Jack Ryan. Clark first appeared in books by the late Clancy in 1987. Clark is the muscle while Ryan is the analyst in the Clancy books, according to TheRinger.com.

Without Remorse will be the first to be produced, according to Variety.

Jordan, in recreating the role for the screen, will not be the first Black actor to play a major role in the film adaptation of a bestselling thriller series.

Read More: Kevin Hart takes down Katt Williams for Tiffany Haddish diss

Read More: Will Smith, LeBron James, Jon Stewart join Dave Chappelle in surprise comedy show in L.A.

Actor Morgan Freeman played the main character Alex Cross in the film adaptations of two James Patterson novels – Kiss the Girls and Along Came a Spider. Tyler Perry starred in the film Alex Cross, also based on James Patterson’s work.

Though Patterson is white, the Cross character as Patterson created it was Black.

The character John Clark is the son of a firefighter who died on the job, according to toTheRinger.com. The character has lots of skeletons in his closet, according to the website.

Tom Clancy wrote spy thrillers set after the Cold War, and 17 of his books were bestsellers. He died in 2013.

In previous films, actors Willem Defoe and Liev Schrieber have played John Clark.

Jordan is riding a streak of success. It was announced earlier this week that the actor would be the new global face of Coach menswear. He’ll star in ad campaigns for clothes, accessories, and fragrances next spring, GQ reported. Jordan also will play a role in Coach’s philanthropic arm, The Coach Foundation, according to GQ.