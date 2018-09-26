An emotional Don Lemon opened up on air about learning of a female family member who told him last week that she was sexually assaulted for years.

Lemon said the woman texted him to report that her boyfriend attacked her but she remained silent for fear of being “shamed.”

He said: “There is no standard way survivors talk about sexual assault it isn’t always a police call and a rape kit or a report filed with HR.

“Sometimes they don’t talk at all, for years, for decades. Sometimes a little comes out in a conversation with a friend, a partner or a doctor, sometimes it comes out all at once.

“Why is it so hard to talk about? Part of it is fear part of it is doubt. Will I be believed, will I be blamed, will I have evidence, do I have to relive what happened, will everyone judge me, and if i speak out will it even matter?

“No-one ever wants to come forward, even to family friends or loved ones, let alone the entire country.”

It’s not only a tough conversation for women, but Lemon himself once revealed in 2010 that he was the victim, the Daily Mail reports.

As women come out accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of rape attempts the conversation has taken flight in the past few weeks.

“People, including the President, asked why they wouldn’t have talked about it sooner.

“Well the answer is different for everyone,” he added.

The sordid tale that is Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation has taken potentially uglier turn.

Minutes after a new piece in the New Yorker dropped on Sunday night that brought forward a second woman named Deborah Ramirez, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at Yale during the 1980s, Michael Avenatti – the lawyer for former porn actress and Trump mistress Stormy Daniels – told the Senate Judiciary Committee he has multiple witnesses who can say Kavanaugh participated in gang rapes of drunken girls while he was high school.

“We are aware of significant evidence of multiple house parties in the Washington, D.C. area during the early 1980s during which Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and others would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them,” Avenatti said in an email to Mike Davis, chief counsel for nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee.