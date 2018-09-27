Mommyhood is such a comfortable fit for Chrissy Teigen she’d love to have a boatload of kids with her husband, singer John Legend.

The Lip Sync Battle host and cookbook author who covers PEOPLE magazine this week, opened up about wanting more kids, a sentiment her husband shares and left up to her to decide how many more babies she wants to birth.

“John wants however many kids I want. That’s the good thing with John—he is down for it,” says Teigen, 32, mommy to daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, 4 months.

“Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more.’ I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids.”

Teigen had her babies with the help of in vitro fertilization, because of her past struggles with infertility.

“Miles was actually made at the same time as Luna,” says the model.

“They were sharing the same little petri dish together. It’s crazy.”

When asked about her feelings about possibly conceiving naturally, she said: “it’d be awesome,” she says. “I can’t even fathom it because it’s never happened to me. I’m totally fine with it not happening because I’ve been in a position where we’ve been able to control it—the timing and scheduling. It would be chaos otherwise—but I love chaos too.”

Teigen, who has already published a cookbook, announced on Twitter earlier this month that she’s getting a cooking line at Target called Chrissy x Target. The line will feature 40 products including a cast iron Dutch oven, cutlery, glassware, pitchers and a 12-piece cookware set, with prices ranging from $4 to $140.

The cooking line will drop September 30.