The Download | October 1st: ‘Black Women’s Blueprint’ organization held its march for black women + Ronda Colvin-Leary makes history as first Black judge in Gwinnett county + Kanye west on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

It’s the first of the month!! This is your D.C. Download for Monday, October 1st: Over the weekend– the ‘Black Women’s Blueprint’ organization held its march for Black women in major cities across the country.

The organizers also demanded change such a: reauthorization of the violence against women act and more focus on women’s rights concerns like poverty, affordable housing, and reproductive rights.

And speaking of Black women– Gwinnett county state court has sworn in its first Black judge, Ronda Colvin-Leary.

Leary is the first African-American to be elected to the state court bench in Georgia and is also the first African-American candidate to be elected to a countywide seat.

And if you thought Kanye West was out of the sunken place– think again. Ye’ went on Saturday Night Live and doubled down on his support President Donald Trump.

Trump was all for the monologue – while the rest of the Black community are wondering what is it going on.