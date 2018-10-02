As if Steve Harvey isn’t dealing with enough right now with the cancelation of his daytime talk show Steve and his apparent beef with Pusha T – or “Pusher T” as he calls him. Now, the Family Feud host is dealing with claims that he and his show discriminated against a former reality star.

Danielle Victor, who is best known for her time on Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club, took to Instagram last week claiming that the soon to be cancelled talk show discriminated against her due to her reality TV past.

Victor who was kicked off the show in 2012 after a physical altercation with four other housemates. Her recent anger stems from the show cancelling an appearance she was supposed to make highlighting a dating segment.

She alleges discrimination…for some reason.

“I’m posting this because I have to let things off my chest especially about this ‘industry,’” Victor said on her Instagram feed. “I got approached to do a segment on @iamsteveharveytv about dating because we ALL know I am horrible at it

“I made it to the next round, made a video, made it to the round after that,” she adds. “Now, I never lie to casting about the fact that I did Bad Girls Club and a bunch of spins because it is a part of who I am and the beginning of this journey I started.”

It was at this point that Victor laid out her issue. She claims the show changed directions and dropped her unexpectedly after finding out about her Bad Girls Club past.

“A show doesn’t define who a person is, I am not Bad Girls Club, I am a girl who was on Bad Girls Club,” she said. “So I just received this email telling me they are going in a different direction aka they think you are trash because of your past putting me in a box I don’t deserve to be in.

“I grew up watching @iamsteveharveytv I looked at him as an icon and now I don’t know how I feel about him or the people he works for,” she continued. “This isn’t racist but it’s discriminatory, period.”

The post also includes a screenshot of the e-mail with one of Steve Harvey’s producer. It shows the producer saying that they were going in a different direction. What it didn’t show was anything about Bad Girls Club.

Victor later claimed that she also got similar treatment from ABC and The Bachelor, (again, with no proof that they actually “discriminated” against her.) She added that she is tired of not getting the chances she “deserves” because of her reality show past.

“I am calling out these networks like @abcnetwork @nbcnetwork to stop discriminating against great talent because YOU think we are trash, we are not,” she said. “I am calling out @iamsteveharveytv because you seem like the type of man that wouldn’t stand for this type of behavior even if these people are cutting your checks. You’re for the people right? Well I am your people, so I would like to hear from @iamsteveharveytv himself why exactly I am NOT good enough to share a stage with.”

What do you think Grio fam? Does she have a point? Or can Steve Harvey call sour grapes?