Fox News commentator and Kanye West’s flunky Candace Owens praised his Saturday Night Live tirade calling him “one of the bravest men in America” for wearing a MAGA hat during his eccentric musical performance, the Daily Mail reports.

“There is no doubt that he is one of the bravest men in America right now,” Owens told Fox & Friends.

“The left has declared war on our American values and Kanye is fighting the cultural front.”

Owens can blame it on the left, or blame it on the rain, but the fact remains that West bombed when he started ranting and raving at the audience about Donald Trump and caused a commotion after the cameras stopped rolling and he said he was bullied backstage for wearing his MAGA hat.

“You see they laughing at me. You heard ’em, they scream at me, they bully me. They bullied me backstage,” West said.

Owens gushed: “I cannot tell you how happy I have been for the last 24 hours.”

“What Kanye is doing is unbelievably brave… To stand up to the mob, to put on a MAGA hat and say I support this president.”

Birds of a feather…

While Owens is voicing her approval, we’ve yet to see a supportive tweet from West’s wife Kim Kardashian.

As West went nuclear after his Saturday Night Live performance and went on another Trump supporting tirade, his wife stood horrified backstage quietly staring at the train wreck in action.

According to PEOPLE, the 37-year-old mom “just stood in the back and watched,” an insider revealed.

“She didn’t seem like anything, she was just watching,” added the source, who also explained: “The kids were there, too.’”

Kardashian likely knew any reaction to West’s troubling rant would be analyzed so she remained cool as her husband let his hot head get him into more hot water and earned him boos from the audience who was not feeling his support of the petty President.