Come as you are to the couch when watching CBS’ new drama God Friended Me because the network isn’t trying to convert you, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The show’s charismatic star, Brandon Micheal Hall, plays an atheist and podcast host named Miles Finer who gets a friend request from God’s social media account.

Hall’s character strays away from his faith. One day he receives a strange friend request from God, which he believes is a joke. However, God starts making recommendations and suggesting friends that propels Hall to help save their lives.

According to the official show description: “After repeated pokes by God, Miles’ curiosity takes over, and he accepts the ultimate friend request and follows the signs to Cara Bloom, an online journalist. Brought together by the mysterious account, the two find themselves investigating God’s friend suggestions and inadvertently helping others in need. Miles is set on getting to the bottom of what he believes is an elaborate hoax, but in the meantime, he’ll play along and — in the process — change his life forever.”

“The message behind it is that Miles is starting to have a conversation,” Hall told EW. “Because of the dynamic between him and his dad, that’s the place where it has to start.”

And Hall’s TV dad is non-other than one of the most notable Tv dads of our time Joe Morton, who played Papa Pope in the hit series Scandal.

Morton plays a pastor and Hall’s father.

“The show ultimately is about how to understand the other person’s point of view without rejecting them,” says Morton.

Hall is excited about teaming up with Morton in a show with such a meaningful premise.

“The dynamic of all of us and chemistry we have is so special and I know that will radiate off the screen,” says Hall, “I’m just excited for people to tune in and watch it. It’s an uplifting show and we need that.”