Altaif Hassan, who attends Rowan University in New Jersey, said he experienced a harrowing ordeal and thought he was going to die after police mistook him for an armed gunman and drew their weapons on the college senior.

Hassan and another student, freshman Giavanna Roberson, were stopped in his car by Glassboro police who claim they were on the hunt for an alleged gunman. Hassan he’s been stopped by police more times than he can count, but this time: “This was the worst,” he told the outlet. “There were six guns drawn on me,” the 21-year-old said.

The two were driving to the school’s student center when cops swarmed the car with guns “aimed at me,” he said.

In a Facebook post Hassan detailed the terrifying police encounter and share video of the ordeal, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

“Am i not suppose to feel safe on my campus? Theres students all around and guns are being pointed at a car in the middle of the crowd!” he wrote.

“This was extremely unprofessional and a situation such as this one could have been handled differently due to the environment presented.”

“I was never so sure I was gonna die,” Hassan said.

The incident left Hassan feeling the encounter had to do with his race.

“Maybe it’s the way I look, “ he said, according to NJ.com. “Maybe it’s my race. I’ve never seen them do that to white people.”

On Monday, the university tweeted out a response to the incident which is still under investigation.

“The occupants of the vehicle involved in the stop were Rowan University students who have since reached out to our office for support and recourse in the wake of this encounter,” the statement read. “While we are still uncertain of all the relevant facts surrounding and leading up to the stop, we are in contact with the students involved as well as relevant university administrators.”

A town hall is set to take place at Rowan University on Friday, NBC reported.