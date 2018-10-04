There’s some mouth-watering, 24-karat magic coming your way in the form of wings, thanks to Popeyes which launched a one-day offering of gold encrusted, champagne-hinted chicken for the licking.

We already looove that chicken at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen but we’re not sure taking our favorite crispy boneless chicken wings and coating them in 24-karat gold batter and champagne should be on the menu.

This gold-encrusted goodness is reportedly only available for a limited time – Thursday— and only in four locations to celebrate Popeyes’s opening of its 3,000th restaurant, USA Today reports.

868 C E Grand Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07201

75 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010

621 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130

1005 North Magnolia Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92801

“We wanted to share this celebration with our fans, so our chefs cooked up something extra special for them,” Popeyes president Alex Santoro, said in a statement.

“It’s a fun way for guests to celebrate this milestone right along with us.”

And of course Black Twitter had thoughts.

Popeyes gentrifying chicken. Because you know WE didn’t ask for this. Just give me my Spicy and go. https://t.co/zD5xYVnVAk — April (@ReignOfApril) October 4, 2018