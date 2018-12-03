Atlanta Public Schools police is investigating claims that a South Atlanta High School employee brought marijuana brownies to school and handed them out to students.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, on Friday two students and a school employee were rushed to the hospital after having an adverse reaction to being under the influence of drugs. The three parties affected had allegedly eaten laced brownies brought onto campus by another employee earlier that same day.

According to a district spokesman Ian Smith, everyone was treated and then released with no further issues.

“The school employee who is believed to be responsible has been removed from the school and faces disciplinary action pending the outcome of the investigation,” Smith said in a statement.

Although the district could not reveal the employee’s position or identify the person due to the ongoing investigation being conducted by the school district’s police force, local station WSB-TV reports that the employee is a veteran special education teacher at the high school.

“Honestly, I have no idea what was going through their mind,” a parent told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden. “It’s totally out of line for them to bring something like that into school.”

