A student at Florida Atlantic University clearly wasn’t a morning person and threatened to kill his professor for planning a 7 a.m. exam, The Hill reports.

—Who knew Yale students weren’t just getting busy at school? Emergency contraception vending machines to hit campus—

The student, Rafael Decomas, 20, was arrested last week for tweeting to his girlfriend: “i gern (expletive) kill dis professor bey this is my confession to a premeditated murder.” He was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury, WPTV reports. He denied having any real intent to harm the professor.

Rafael Decomas, a student at Florida Atlantic University, was arrested last week after he allegedly tweeted, "i gern (expletive) kill dis professor bey this is my confession to a premeditated murder." https://t.co/IjVW4oTVY6 — WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) December 4, 2018

Apparently Decomas, who lives off campus, would have had to rise at 5 a.m. to arrive on time for the 7:00 a.m. exam, according to police reports. He was released on bond from Palm Beach County Jail.

While Decomas might not want to get up for class, who knew that Yale students were getting down so much that the school decided to put emergency contraception machines on campus The Yale Daily News reports.

The machines, scheduled to be installed before winter break, will dispense the “morning-after pill,” or Plan B pill as well as other over-the-counter contraceptives.

Students can score the Plan B for $49.99, Yale College Council representative Ileana Valdez told the newspaper. While the price is comparable to a local pharmacy, students wouldn’t have to leave campus to get it.

—Winnie Harlow responds to shade from Eva Marcille over Tyra Banks diss on ‘Watch What Happens Live’—

“There will definitely be Plan B in there and there will definitely some sort of other over the counter medications and there will definitely be condoms available near the machine,” Valdez told NBC Connecticut.

“Hopefully this will set a precedent for more machines to show up around campus that contain other things so Yale students don’t have to go out of their way to go to CVS, especially students from the new colleges.”