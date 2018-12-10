Shaquille O’Neal’s one big ole’ holly, jolly good guy who spent the day doing good and giving out backpacks to kids at Eagle’s Landing Middle School in Henry County Georgia last week, WSBTV reports.

Shaq-A-Claus shared the love and surprised the school with an unplanned visit. He greeted kids in the National Junior Beta Club and congratulated them on a job well done, said school district spokesman JD Hardin.

Then he attended a pep rally and spoke to students about making good life choices, before handing out some backpacks, Hardin said.

Shaq took to Twitter to thank his partners for teaming up with him.

Again..

I would like to Thank all my partners for their support with Shaq A Claus 2018

This will be an awesome event for the kids

Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/VwNANrHeQJ — SHAQ (@SHAQ) December 7, 2018

“Again.. I would like to Thank all my partners for their support with Shaq A Claus 2018. This will be an awesome event for the kids Merry Christmas”

READ MORE: Dallas mom calls for the firing of school employee who called her son a monkey

And Shaq-A-Claus wasn’t done helping some “nice” kiddies get a few gifts through his 2018 Christmas project. The retired basketball star also visited Kelley Lake Elementary School, according to DeKalb school officials.

Hollywood’s Holiday Spirit in Atlanta

Henry County, where Shaq spread his good cheer, is a suburb of Atlanta and the metro Atlanta area has been in the news recently because of the good will of stars like media mogul Tyler Perry.

Perry made the holidays a lot easier for tons of families, proving he’s this year’s ultimate Black Santa.

According to reports, Tyler Perry dropped more than $430,000 paying off items on layaway at two Walmart stores and we can’t wait to see what happens when the families who benefitted from his generosity find out about his good deed.

Perry reportedly paid off ALL of the outstanding items on layaway at two Walmarts, dropping $178,000 at an Atlanta store and $256,000 at a Douglasville location.

When the customers show up to pay for their items, they only owed a penny to pick them up.

READ MORE: Serena Williams launches pop-up shop during Art Basel Miami