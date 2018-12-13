Church Pastor John Gray says critics and online trolls cannot shame him for buying his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini Urus for their eighth wedding anniversary, as reported by the Christian Post.

“[Eight] years. New Beginnings. New hope. New life. And for her, a new whip. I put a faith deposit down in February and God helped me to make my wife’s dream come true. Why not? She’s made mine come true! #GodIsMyWitness #BookContract #HatersBeBlessed,” the South Carolina pastor posted on social media.

READ MORE: University of Virginia president apologizes for Charlottesville violence

Gray says to take your grievances up with God, because after all, that’s who made it possible after the “faith deposit” in February for his wife’s lavish gift

He also urged his “haters,” who are feeling pressed by his decision to “be blessed.”

Fans slammed Gray after he posted a since-deleted video of him gifting his wife the car on social media. His wife, Aventer Gray, reportedly gifted him with an $8,000. Rolex.

READ MORE: After white gunman shoots six cops, killing one, many want to know how he was taken in alive

“I will never apologize for how hard we work and how we want to bless each other,” Aventer Gray said on social media.

The megachurch pastor from Greenville, South Carolina previously drew praise for giving tithes directly from the collection plate to veterans, single parents and widows.

Now he’s shrouded in criticism on social media by folks who are “angry that a preacher would indulge in such display of opulence.”

And people will forego rent, bills, food etc. to keep lining these grifter's pockets. Blessings from god my ass. https://t.co/euDbuCceT8 — Portia McGonagal (@PortiaMcGonagal) December 12, 2018

Keep this in mind when you tithe this Sunday. BTW, stop ignoring that check engine light on your Honda because it can't fix itself. Instagram video shows pastor John Gray giving his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini https://t.co/J1eTTEpfUy via @greenvillenews — Don Lemon's baby Afro (@GhostofGarvey) December 13, 2018

But pastor and his wife insist they are living their best life so they ain’t got time to go back and forth with their critics.

“My favorite #, your fav #…your book title, and so much more to us, but We utilized the 8th to have our vow renewal & our celebration display of love for OUR milestone 8 year Covenant to signify…and say again, our pledge to God in front of one another….about one another,” he wrote to his wife in honor of their anniversary on Instagram.

He added: “Some asked why 8…8 represents resurrection and regeneration, moreover the beginning of a new era or that of a new order. YES GOD!”

READ MORE: Oprah enters the restaurant business with a bang