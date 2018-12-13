Steph Curry wants his fans to be more empowered by their own fact-finding mission than simply taking the word of athletes as truth.

That’s the lesson Curry wants his fans to walk away with after his comments about the moon landing being fake. His claim sent social media spinning and landed the Golden State Warriors player in the middle of a controversy with many calling him a conspiracy theorist, Complex reports.

However, Curry admits he was “one thousand percent” kidding when he made that misguided statement on a new podcast called Winging It – which is hosted by Vince Carter and Curry’s former teammate Kent Bazemore, both of whom currently play for the Atlanta Hawks – with current Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala.

Curry admitted it was a silent protest to get people thinking beyond what information is presented to them.

“One thousand percent,” Curry told ESPN.

“Obviously, I was joking when I was talking on the podcast. [Then] I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and made it law as, ‘Oh my God, he’s a fake-moon-landing truther,’ whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada. So I was silently protesting that part about it, how the story took a life of its own.”

Curry plans to take up NASA’s offer to visit their lunar lab too to learn more about that historic moment in time.

“But in terms of the reaction that I’ve gotten, I am definitely going to take [NASA] up on their offer,” he said.

“I am going to educate myself firsthand on everything that NASA has done and shine a light on their tremendous work over the years. And hopefully people understand that education is power, informing yourself is power. For kids out there that hang on every word that we say, which is important, understand that you should not believe something just because somebody says it. You should do your homework and understand what you actually believe. But I’m going to go to NASA and I’m going to enjoy the experience wholeheartedly.”