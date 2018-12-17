Alfonso Ribeiro sues Fortnite creators for stealing his beloved Carlton dance

Alfonso Ribeiro (aka Carlton Banks) is suing mad at the creators of Fortnite for allegedly ripping off his signature moves.

The actor, who is well-loved for playing Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, filed a lawsuit against Epic Games, claiming they stole his moves for their super-successful video game, Fortnite.

Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro keeping their friendship going — through golf

In documents obtained by TMZ, Ribeiro says that Fortnite released a new dance that its characters can perform called the “Fresh emote,” which came out on Jan 2, 2018. The dance’s title is a not-so-subtle hint that the creators were inspired by the Fresh Prince character.

Whether or not he has a case remains to be seen, considering he hasn’t completed the copyright process yet, but there’s no denying the Fortnite moves came straight from Carlton.

Alfonso Ribeiro explains the origin of his ‘Carlton’ dance

Check out the video below and see for yourself:

It is widely recognized that Mr. Ribeiro’s likeness and intellectual property have been misappropriated by Epic Games in the most popular video game currently in the world, Fortnite,” Ribeiro’s attorney, David Hecht of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP, told TMZ. ”

Janet Hubert calls Alfonso Ribeiro ‘media hoe’ after ‘Fresh Prince’ reunion

“Epic has earned record profits off of downloadable content in the game, including emotes like “Fresh.” Yet Epic has failed to compensate or even ask permission from Mr. Ribeiro for the use of his likeness and iconic intellectual property.”