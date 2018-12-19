During the latest edition of her Facebook Live show Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith talked about her past issues with mental health and drug use with rapper Kid Cudi.

The subject of Cudi’s friend, Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose in September, came up and she talked about how she related to his struggles.

“When I looked at his circumstances, I felt for him because I knew that could have been me, easily,” she said. “I was the same way. In my depression, using ecstasy, drinking a whole lot, you know, and smoking a bunch of weed and trying to just find some peace in my mind.”

“It’s like, I knew [what] I was doing — I was doing ecstasy because I wanted to party,” she added. “I was doing ecstasy, weed and a bottle of Courvoisier because I wanted to get lit. I wasn’t making the connection, and I knew I was on the course of addiction. I was very clear about it.”

Jada also shared her past struggles with suicidal thoughts early in her career. She said that she now sees she was having a nervous breakdown at the time.

“I had gotten to LA and gotten a certain amount of success and realized that that wasn’t the answer,” she said. “It wasn’t what was going to make everything okay. It actually made this worse. I was extremely suicidal, I had a complete emotional collapse.

“It’s like when you just don’t have control over emotions, your thoughts, you feel completely and utterly out of control. I don’t even think at that particular time I understood what I was going through.”