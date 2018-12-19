Mara Brock Akil responds to ‘Love Is’ being canceled by OWN: “I am saddened…”

OWN announced the show was being scrapped on Wednesday amid ongoing allegations against Salim Akil.

Love Is fans are still reeling from the news that OWN has decided to pull the plug on the series and now Mara Brock Akil is finally speaking out.

The show’s co-creator and show runner has responded to the news on social media but made no mention of the allegations made against her husband, Salim Akil.

“LOVE IS___ I am saddened that this great group of #artists and #storytellers will no longer get to create together on this project in this way. This was a special tribe— assembling teams like this is by the grace of God— and I will miss not being on set with them to make more magic. And though I know we will all go on to create more amazing work, I’m grateful there was a moment in time that we came together and had the courage to give our best to try and tell a story about love with love. #InTheLandOf #LoveIs,” she posted.

OWN cancels ‘Love Is’ amid Salim Akil scandal, network dropped from accuser’s lawsuit

“OWN has decided not to move forward with the second season of ‘Love Is __,’” the network said in a statement on Wednesday. “The TV memoir was inspired by the real-life love story of producers Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil.”

The show that was created by Mara Brock Akil and her husband, Salim Akil has been under scrutiny ever since October, when Amber Dixon Brenner filed a federal lawsuit against the couple and OWN, claiming they stole her screenplay for the show.

Brenner claimed she gave Salim Akil her screenplay for Luv & Perversity in the East Village(LPEV) in 2016. She alleges is a fictional story “about loving a person who is detrimental to her own life and takes the readers on a journey that explores love in the context of such an abusive relationship.”

OWN, Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil SUED for stealing idea for ‘Love Is’

Months later, Brenner filed a separate lawsuit alleging the screenplay was actually about her relationship with Salim Akil and accused him of domestic violence, non-consensual assault and battery, and breach of contract.

Salim Akil has denied all charges and continues to work as the show runner for CW’s Black Lightning.

Salim Akil denies assault claims, says allegations are ‘totally untrue’

Earlier this month, Salim Akil issued a statement to Deadline through his attorney, Stephen D. Barnes of law firm Barnes, Morris, Klein, & Yorn:

“These allegations are deeply upsetting – but they are also totally untrue. We will defend Salim to the fullest against the false and offensive claims that a woman with whom he had a past relationship has included in multiple unsubstantiated lawsuits. Salim looks forward to clearing his name and to being able to focus on his work and his family.”