The hole being dug for rapper Tekashi6ix9ine seems to keep getting deeper.

He’s already sitting in jail at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center on a slew of charges including racketeering, firearm charges, conspiring to commit armed robbery, drug dealing and shootings. Now law enforcement sources told TMZ that they believe he told on himself on tape and they’re investigating whether he could be behind the Chief Keef shooting case.

Chief Keef was beefing with Tekashi earlier this year after he blasted the Chicago rapper in an Instagram video saying that, “no one gives a f–K about what y’all n—as did three years ago.”

In May, footage obtained by TMZ appears to show Tekashi alluding to having a got a “30 pack” on Tadoe, Chief’s cousin after exchanging heated words on Facetime. The slang references a $30,000 murder contract taken out on an enemy.

That comment is being investigated. TMZ reports that the feds are using those videos as evidence to investigate whether a hit was placed on Keef’s cousin. A shooting took place in June and where Keef was shot at. He was not injured in the incident.

Tekashi denied being involved in the Chief Keef shooting.

Making enemies behind bars

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez is reportedly making enemies behind bars as his fellow inmates at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center are said to be pissed because of the rapper’s perceived “special treatment.”

As previously reported, Tekashi and five members of the Brooklyn-based gang known as the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods were arrested last week on racketeering, firearm charges, conspiring to commit armed robbery, drug dealing and shootings. Tekashi was initially placed in general population but was immediately transferred because inmates kept threatening him.

An insider told TMZ that the 22-year-old is now being housed at an undisclosed facility that’s typically reserved for informants, dirty cops and child molesters. The outlet reported that one inmate mocked 69 “by singing a song about a child predator” — a reference to his child sex crime conviction (for which he placed on 4 years probation).