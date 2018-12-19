A 49-year-old mom went into beast mode to protect her kids and her car after she captured a would-be robber who tried to steal her ride in broad daylight.

And judging from the video he clearly he picked the wrong one to mess with.

Jones had reportedly started her vehicle with an automatic starter Tuesday morning in the Bronx while she was still in her apartment, getting ready to take her son to school. But when she got to her SUV, her son noticed that there was a strange man inside.

The suspect got nowhere fast, and instead got a whooping of epic proportions after Tihisha Jones grabbed him, yanked him out of the driver’s seat and sat on him until authorities arrived, the Daily Mail reports.

Filmmaker Katie Mack posted the harrowing encounter along with some hilarious commentary.

“Dude tried to steal her car… she caught him, pulled that sh*t out the vehicle and beat his a**. That’s what I’m talking about… get that sh*t,” said the bystander who recorded the incident.

She added, “He ain’t going nowhere… she got her kids with her…come on, look at the sh*t. Welcome to the f***ing Bronx!”

Dude tries to steal her car this morning. She pulled him out the truck and proceeded to beat his ass. Here’s what happened next. #welcometothebronx #thisaintSOBROitstheSOUTHBRONX pic.twitter.com/e8RBf0oK14 — ᵟᵁᴱᴱᴺ ˢᵁᴳᴬᴿ (@KMackBrand) December 18, 2018

The suspect was identified by police as 19-year-old Bernado Santiago. The brave mother straddled the would-be carjacker and while they waited for authorities, Jones got in some kicks as he lay on the ground.

Police officers arrived on the scene and arrested the teen who was charged with attempted grand larceny, petty larceny and criminal stolen possession of stolen property, according to reports.

She later told News 4 New York: “He’s lucky I didn’t kill him… that’s the thing, he’s lucky.”

Jones, a supermom in that moment, told reporters she was fueled by adrenaline.

“I came to the side to get him out this way, but I couldn’t get him out this way — he pulled the door to close it on me,” Jones said. “I jumped across the car, open this door and I pull him out and then after that, I couldn’t tell you what happened. I just had to do what I had to do.”