The uber-successful Men in Black franchise is back next month, and this time they’re invited a few high profile ladies to come along for the ride.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thursday, Sony released the first trailer for Men in Black International, F. Gary Gray’s spin-off for the sci-fi comedy.

The clip teases audiences with a glimpse of the new world of extraterrestrial threats faced by agents Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Also starring in the summer blockbuster are Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson, who will reprise her role as O.

The Men in Black franchise has always centered its plot on protecting earth from bad guys lurking in the universe. The spin-off is no different. The story is said to have Agent H and new recruit Agent M traveling the world to solve a case with global implications. As they get drawn in a murder mystery it turns into something bigger than they had expected.

The original and very successful sci-fi movie starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones but they are not expected to be in this new film. The trailer does show a quick show a quick nod to them in two paintings — one showing Hemsworth and Neeson’s characters fighting with an alien, while the other has Smith and Jones’ characters fight with the villain from the first Men in Black movie.

The screenplay for the sequel was written by Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. This is the fourth movie in the series which originally launched in 1997 with Men in Black, as a loose adaptation of the Aircel Comics series with the same name.

Men in Black International is slated to be in theaters on June 14, 2019.

