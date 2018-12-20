Less than a month since rebranding herself as a Youtuber, supermodel Naomi Campbell has just been announced as the new face of Nars cosmetics.

According to Vogue, Campbell has signed on to front the Radiance Repowered line for the first half of 2019. The campaign will include foundation shade extensions, a new Skin Deep Eye Palette and the Super Radiant Booster. Then for the second half of the year, she’ll be promoting their new Orgasm campaign.

“François and I are like family and the same goes for Nars. I am honored to be a part of such an incredible brand for so long,” the supermodel said of her relationship with François Nars, the creator of the successful make-up brand.

Fans may be surprised to find out that the fashion legend has never starred in a beauty campaign before, but her close and longlasting relationship Nars made this partnership a no-brainer.

“Naomi is a living icon and brings such strong personality to the camera,” Nars said returning the love. “She and I are like family. I have known her since the very beginning of her career. From the start, I have admired her, her beauty, and her style.”

The timing of this campaign seems perfect given Campbell has joined the ranks of other celebs who’ve taken a stab at becoming social media vloggers.

According to Page Six, at the end of November, the 48-year-old announced the launch of her own new YouTube channel, “Being Naomi.”

“I decided that I want to share more of me with you, that you get to see me as a real person and the things that mean a lot to me,” the 48-year-old explains to fans in her channel’s trailer.

“It’s taken me a long time to get to this point because I’ve always had such a fear of showing, but I felt that YouTube was the place to do it. This is the day we live in, and I want to share the things that I’ve learned. I want to pass it on.”